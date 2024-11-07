MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed his gratitude to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for Singapore’s vital assistance in relief operations following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, also known internationally as Trami. The acknowledgment came during a phone conversation between the two leaders, where Marcos highlighted the significance of Singapore’s timely aid to the severely affected regions in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos emphasized that Singapore’s quick response made a notable impact on the relief efforts, providing much-needed support to Filipinos in the areas hardest hit by the storm. The President also mentioned that their discussions included continuing collaboration on humanitarian aid and addressing climate challenges, all under the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) cooperation framework.

Marcos conveyed the Philippines’ sincere appreciation to Singapore and expressed eagerness to strengt

hen bilateral ties, exploring more avenues for mutual support across the region. Singapore, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam, was among the Southeast Asian nations that extended help to the Philippines, notably deploying a military aircraft to deliver essential relief supplies to the affected communities.