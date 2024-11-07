Manila: Gokongwei-led airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) will launch direct flights between Manila and Sapporo in Japan starting January 16, 2025. The thrice-weekly flights are scheduled to operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the launch will position CEB as the only airline offering non-stop flights between Manila and Sapporo. This new route is set to reduce travel time to five hours, in contrast to the up to 10-hour journey required with other airlines that include layovers.

“The launch of this route is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s mission of expanding its international network and making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers,” CEB President Xander Lao said in a statement on Thursday. Lao also expressed enthusiasm about offering more Filipinos the opportunity to experience Sapporo, particularly its winter charm.

Sapporo, the capital city of Hokkaido, is renowned for hosting the Sapporo Snow Festival every February and was the venue for Asia’s first

Winter Olympics in 1972. Earlier, flag carrier Philippine Airlines also revealed its plan to relaunch Manila-Sapporo flights this year.