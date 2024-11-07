Manila: The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced the appointment of Enrico Benipayo as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 1. This transition marks a significant leadership change for the operator and maintenance provider of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), as Benipayo steps into the role following a period under interim president and CEO, Jose Ma. Lim.

According to Philippines News Agency, LRMC confirmed that the appointment followed an effective transition of management led by Lim, who has served for over half a year. The corporation acknowledged Lim’s leadership and guidance as instrumental in maintaining smooth operations of LRT-1 during the transitional phase. Benipayo, who has been with LRMC as general manager since April 2024, previously served as the chief operating officer (COO), overseeing day-to-day operations.

With over 35 years of experience in the rail industry, Benipayo is recognized as a seasoned veteran, bringing extensive expertise in eng

ineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and operations and maintenance consultancy to his new role. His leadership is anticipated to enhance the LRT-1 experience, particularly with the expected opening of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1, contributing to the development of Metro Manila’s transportation system.

Lim is set to transition to the role of chair of the LRMC executive committee, ensuring continued strategic oversight for the corporation.