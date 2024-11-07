Pasay City: The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) opened the second leg of the 2024 PAGCOR Photography Contest Exhibit at The Grove at Newport Mall in Pasay City on Wednesday. In partnership with Newport World Resorts (NWR), the exhibit features the 48 grand finalists of the PAGCOR 2024 photo contest, giving the public a glimpse into the country’s bountiful harvest season.

According to Philippines News Agency, with the theme ‘Harvest Time,’ PAGCOR’s photo competition this year captured the beauty and richness of the Philippines’ agricultural resources, and the hard work of Filipino farmers, growers, and fishermen through the lens of photographers. ‘These 48 grand finalists from our recently concluded photo contest are the ones that stood out from over 4,000 photo entries that we received,’ said PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco who graced the event’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

‘Each photo on display here is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of Filipino photographers

,’ he said. Tengco said the goal of the annual photo contest is to encourage not only professional and seasoned photographers to participate ‘but also to push budding photography enthusiasts to explore their talents, celebrate their creativity, and showcase the country’s unique character, beauty and traditions using photography as a medium.’