TACLOBAN CITY: Soldiers recovered more firearms after a series of clashes with rebels in Catubig, Northern Samar, the Philippine Army reported on Thursday. Seized on Nov. 6 were one Blackwater M16 rifle, one Glock 17 9mm pistol, and some subversive documents in upland San Antonio village, Catubig town.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lt. Col. Richard Villaflor, commander of the Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion, stated that troops found these firearms while pursuing fleeing rebels engaged in a series of gun battles since Nov. 5. “The firefight in San Antonio village between our troops and nine NPA (New People’s Army) members lasted for several minutes before the insurgents withdrew,” Villaflor said.

The nine NPA combatants belong to a group of rebels who clashed with government forces on Nov. 5 in upland Sulitan village, also in Catubig town, where two rebels, including a high-ranking leader, were killed. The military identified the fatalities as Glen Acebuche alias Baste, a platoon and squad leader of F

ront Committee 15, NPA Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, and Jerick Adante alias Gino, a member of Squad 2 under the regional guerrilla unit of the NPA’s Eastern Visayas regional party committee.

Government troops also recovered one M16 rifle, four .45-caliber magazines, subversive documents, and personal belongings at the encounter site. The series of gun battles started after soldiers responded to reports from civilians about armed NPA members extorting and intimidating farmers in the area. The clash lasted several minutes before the insurgents retreated, leaving behind two of their dead comrades.

Meanwhile, Catubig town Mayor Solomon Vicencio expressed his sorrow for the deaths and extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. “The loss of these two individuals is a stark reminder of the dangers and consequences of joining armed groups and the suffering it brings not only to the individuals involved but also to their families and communities,” Vicencio said in a separate statement on Thursday.

Northern Samar is considered the country’s last bastion of insurgency. Recently, the military dismantled two NPA front committees, prompting its remnants to regroup into a sub-regional guerrilla unit. Although there are still active fighters in Northern Samar, they are no longer in control of any village in Samar Island, according to the Philippine Army.