‘Malaysia MADANi: Jiwa Merdeka’ theme embodies justice and unity for all – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysians must embody a strong spirit of unity by not only celebrating National Day every August 31 but also by deeply embedding the sense of togetherness and commitment to preserving the independence that has been enjoyed for 67 years, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that this year’s theme, Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka, should be embraced by all levels of society as a vital commitment to upholding the values of independence, as the struggle to achieve it did not come easily but through the sacrifices of past freedom fighters.

“This independence is very special, as it grants us the freedom to determine our own governance, and similarly, the future of our state and country. With independence, we can govern ourselves, develop our state, and advance our nation on our own terms.

“This enables us, as the ruling government, to provide the best possible service to our people,” he said in a special interview with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televi

syen Malaysia (RTM), and the Department of Information at his office in Menara Kinabalu here today.

According to Hajiji, in the effort to safeguard the independence that has been attained, the people must not be swayed by divisive provocations and elements that seek to threaten the safety and harmony of the nation.

‘Whatever we aim to do, the interests of our country and state must come first. We must not do anything that could cause chaos or disrupt our unity. We can have differing opinions, but the country’s interests are paramount.

‘We must not entertain thoughts that could jeopardise this independence; we must protect it together for ourselves and future generations,’ he said.

Elaborating further on the significance of the theme, Hajiji said that Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka also carries an important meaning in ensuring justice and fairness to all citizens, regardless of their background, race, or political beliefs.

‘The current MADANI Government aims to ensure that all citizens are treated fairly a

nd equitably, with support provided to those in need so that they can live better lives.

‘This theme is fitting because our MADANI Government is fair to all; we must not think only of our own community. We cannot live peacefully if we only consider our own community. All communities need to be protected, so this theme aptly expresses the government’s commitment to developing and uniting our diverse populace,’ he said.

The 67th National Day will be celebrated on Aug 31 in Putrajaya, and Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka has been chosen as the theme for both National Day and Malaysia Day this year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency