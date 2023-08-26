MALAYSIA BAGS 12 AWARDS AT ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2023

Malaysia excelled in the field of energy, when 12 local sustainable energy projects won the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2023 for the adoption of sustainable energy practices, in a ceremony held in Bali, Indonesia.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) said that the award ceremony was held in conjunction with the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM), from Aug 22 to 25, to promote and recognise efforts in sustainable energy management by private and public sectors, among ASEAN countries.

Malaysia submitted 23 entries to AEA 2023, winning the National Energy Award (NEA) in three categories, namely the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Award, the Renewable Energy Project Award and the Clean Coal Award.

The first prize winner for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices, under the Green Building Awards (Large category), is Tzu Chi International School; while for the Energy Management in Buildings and Industries Awards (Small and Medium Buildings category), Johor Port Authority Building is named as the winner.

Also bagging first place was Jimah East’s Stesen Janakuasa Tuanku Muhriz, for the Building Clean Coal Awards, under the Clean Coal Technology Utilisation (Large Industry category).

NRECC Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who led the Malaysian delegation, expressed hope that the success of the Malaysian participants in the AEA will serve as an inspiration to other industry players, to embark on the adoption of sustainable energy practices while contributing towards the country’s commitment to reduce the country's carbon footprint.

“As ASEAN gears up efforts in the race to net zero emissions, we urge more industries, corporations, and individuals to lead the way on climate action, to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

“At the national level, the ministry will continue its efforts to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy best practices, including the organisation of the NEA to recognise and explore further opportunities to spur the uptake of energy best practices,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency