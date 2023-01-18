Magnitude 7.3 quake jolts DavOcc; no tsunami threat

MANILA: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake with a depth of 64 km struck 352 km southeast of Sarangani at 2:06 p.m.

Phivolcs logged the following instrumental intensities in a bulletin issued at 2:15 p.m.

Intensity II -- Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Glan and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, Tupi, Santo Niño, Koronadal City, and T'Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity I -- Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Maitum and Maasim, Sarangani; Tantangan, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Suralla, and Norala, South Cotabato; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Compared to a reported intensity that is based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said both aftershocks and damage are expected from the magnitude 7.3 quake.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat as no sea level changes were monitored by the Sea Level Monitoring Station in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD), in an incident bulletin, said that there are no reported damage and casualties from the tremor as of this time.

It also added that affected OCD regional offices and local disaster risk reduction management offices are still conducting coordination and monitoring of the possible effects of the earthquake

Source: Philippines News Agency