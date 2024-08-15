Machang MP ‘Attention Seeker’ – Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil described Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as an ‘attention seeker’ in response to the latter’s challenge for a debate on the sale of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd shares to BlackRock Inc.

He said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal should be more knowledgeable about the rules if he wants to debate an issue.

‘He is a person who craves attention and if he wants to debate he should not bring a poison-pen letter to Parliament… he should come to Parliament and debate according to the rules.

‘I believe he is simply seeking attention and wants to be in the spotlight,” said Fahmi to reporters after inaugurating the Jejak Panda programme by Foodpanda Malaysia at Pantai Dalam here today.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal had previously expressed his readiness to debate with Fahmi and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli on a neutral platform, particularly concerning his six-month suspension from the Dewan Rakyat sitting last month.

In response, Rafizi, in a post on X th

ree days ago, invited Wan Ahmad Fayhsal to debate the impact of money printing in stimulating the economy on the podcast platform.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency