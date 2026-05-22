Luxury Cars Set for Auction at Bureau of Customs

Manila: Thirteen luxury vehicles are up for auction next week, the Bureau of Customs - Port of Manila said Friday. In a social media post, the bureau announced the public auction through sealed bidding on May 29, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the BOC. A public viewing for interested bidders is scheduled on May 25-26, 2026, at the BOC.

According to Philippines News Agency, the vehicles up for auction include a Lexus ES (2019), Jeep Wrangler (2021), Toyota Alphard (2019), Land Rover Range Rover (2021), BMW X6 (2023), Mercedes Benz AMG GT (2021), and Mercedes Benz S680 Maybach (2023). Also up for sale are a Land Rover Range Rover (2023), Bentley Continental (2022), Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2021), Rolls-Royce Phantom (2022), Ferrari SF90 Stradale (2022), and McLaren Senna (2021).

Of the 13 luxury cars, the most expensive is the McLaren Senna, worth PHP86,735,913.31. The other highly-priced cars are the Ferrari SF90 Stradale at PHP33,264,550.94, Rolls-Royce Phantom at PHP32,568,291.46, Rolls-Royce Cullinan at PHP22,952,093.07, and Bentley Continental at PHP18,439,617.22.