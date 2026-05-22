City Government Deploys Static Tanks to Address Water Scarcity in Barangays

Iloilo city: The city government has initiated the deployment of static tanks to barangays facing water scarcity as a preemptive measure for water delivery. General Services Office head Niel Ravena announced in an interview that the deployment has commenced in Hinactacan (La Paz) and Calaparan (Arevalo), with plans to extend to City Proper areas later in the day.

According to Philippines News Agency, in addition to Calaparan and Hinactacan, Barangays Zamora Melliza, Rizal Pala-Pala I, San Jose, and Veterans Village in the City Proper district are also experiencing water scarcity. The Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the villages of Sooc, San Isidro, and Legazpi for validation.

Ravena mentioned efforts to coordinate with the bulk water supplier to initiate water delivery by Friday. A joint survey with the City Environment and Natural Resources and the City Health Office revealed that the water supply in ten barangays has reached critical levels. The City Disaster Risk Assessment identified 25 barangays vulnerable to water scarcity, affecting 11 percent of their total population.

The affected barangays are primarily situated in waterfront and coastal areas reliant on shallow wells. Ravena stated that a meeting would be held next week for further assessment, as the number of affected barangays and individuals may increase. The meeting will determine the necessity of declaring a state of calamity and evaluate the local government's response capability, including water distribution for the impacted 25 barangays.

Ravena assured that the city has 54 static tanks, sufficient to provide at least two tanks per barangay, each with a 2,000-liter capacity. Private partners are prepared to assist if necessary. Furthermore, bulk water supplier Flowater has offered to supply water at no cost to the city.