Marbun Elected as President of ASEAN Para Sports Federation

Solo: The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) announced Sunday the election of Indonesian Senny Marbun as president for the term 2026-2030. Marbun, head of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Indonesia, secured seven votes against Thailand's Maitree Konggruangin, who received four, in the election held during the APSF General Assembly at Alila Hotel in Solo, Indonesia, on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marbun succeeds Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai of Thailand, who has completed two terms and 10 years leading the regional governing body for the Paralympic Movement in Southeast Asia. Marbun is recognized as a significant figure in regional para sport, contributing to Indonesia's rise as a dominant force in the ASEAN Paralympic Movement and enhancing its influence on the global stage.

Indonesia's Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro was appointed secretary general, while Brunei Darussalam's Ali Yusri Abdul Ghafor was elected unopposed as treasurer after Thailand's Dr. Kittipong Potimu withdrew from the contest. Four vice presidents will serve on the APSF executive committee for the same term. Dr. Teo-Koh Sock Miang of Singapore (Sports and Technical) won unopposed after Indonesia's Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro withdrew from the race. H.E. Yi Veasna of Cambodia retained the VP for Development and Strategic Management post, winning over Malaysia's First Admiral (R) Dato' Subramaniam Raman by seven votes to four. Other vice presidents include Michael Barredo of the Philippines (Media and Communications) and Dr. Than Than Htay of Myanmar (Medical and Sports Science).

In his acceptance speech, Marbun thanked the delegates for their confidence and committed to continue strengthening APSF and promoting the development of Para sport across the region. The APSF's 2022-2026 Activity Report and Financial Report were presented and endorsed during the General Assembly. In his farewell address, Osoth expressed his gratitude to the ASEAN Paralympic family for their support over his decade-long tenure, leaving with a sense of satisfaction for creating more opportunities for athletes and fortifying the Paralympic Movement in ASEAN.

The newly-elected officials will oversee preparations for the ASEAN Para Games scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur in 2027 and Singapore in 2029.