PNP Deploys 55K Personnel for Safe June 8 School Opening

Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed over 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on Monday, assuring the public that heightened school security measures will not compromise regular law enforcement and anti-crime activities.

According to Philippines News Agency, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez stated in a news release on Sunday that "the PNP is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework."

The deployment includes a total of 55,507 security officers nationwide, consisting of 28,751 PNP officers, 4,079 personnel from other units, and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure police presence is felt in every community.

Nartatez explained that the deployment strategy involves assigning organic police officers to handle high-visibility campus patrols, manage traffic flow, and staff Police Assistance Desks, all supported by auxiliary units and community partners. This comprehensive plan aims to mitigate both real-world and online threats to students.

To further bolster school zone safety, the PNP has deployed 9,525 mobile units and established 9,319 assistance desks across campuses nationwide. This ensures quick emergency responses and provides reassurance to parents regarding the safety of their children as they return to school.