Cyberjaya campus integrates Malaysia into Digital Realty’s global network, enabling customers to deploy AI and data-driven workloads across a connected infrastructure

Digital Realty Launches Malaysia Operations to Advance Southeast Asia’s Digital Connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the establishment of its Malaysia platform, marking a key milestone in its Asia Pacific expansion. The company has planned to develop and scale its data center capacity in Malaysia to approximately 32 megawatts (MW), integrating Malaysia into its global platform designed for interconnection, resilience and scale.

The milestone was commemorated at an inauguration ceremony officiated by YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital for Malaysia, Ms. Zuaida Abdullah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Investment Development, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), En. Wan Murdani, Senior Vice President, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), alongside Digital Realty leadership including Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Govind Choudhary, General Manager, Southeast Asia and India, and Billy Lee, Chairman, CSF Advisers Sdn Bhd & Advisor for Digital Realty in Malaysia.

The event signals Digital Realty’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s ambition to become a leading digital infrastructure and AI hub in Southeast Asia. Anchored in Cyberjaya, the campus is purpose-built to support Malaysian enterprises of all sizes as they evolve from traditional IT environments to hybrid architectures and AI-driven use cases. Planned as a multi-site deployment, the campus will span three facilities, all connected via dedicated fiber.

KUL10 (formerly TelcoHub 1) – An operational, carrier-dense facility with 1.5MW of IT capacity and *one of the most connected data center ecosystems in Malaysia. Digital Realty plans to upgrade the facility to its global standards, expecting to nearly double capacity by Q4 2027.

KUL11 – Located approximately 500 meters from KUL10, this is a newly acquired, purpose-built data center with 15MW of IT capacity, designed to support AI and high-performance computing workloads. The facility incorporates energy- and water-efficient design principles to support sustainable digital infrastructure growth.

Future expansion site – An adjacent 1.6-acre land parcel located approximately 200 meters from KUL10, where, Digital Realty plans to develop a new 14MW data center. Targeted for completion in mid-2028, the facility is planned to be built to Digital Realty’s global standards and designed to support hybrid colocation and AI-ready deployments.

Together, these assets will form a highly connected platform, to be supported by more than 40 network service providers, alongside a robust ecosystem of cloud and connectivity partners.

Since announcing our planned entry into the Malaysian market in January, Digital Realty has established a multi-site presence in Cyberjaya. This rapid build-out underscores the company’s strong conviction in Malaysia’s long-term role as a regional digital hub and reflects a disciplined strategy of scaling both capacity and connectivity.

These developments establish the foundation of Digital Realty’s growing platform in Malaysia, which will enable enterprises, including cloud and digital businesses to deploy and scale infrastructure within a globally connected data community. By integrating its Cyberjaya facilities into PlatformDIGITAL® and enabling interconnection through ServiceFabric®, Digital Realty will support distributed, AI and data-intensive workloads requiring low-latency, high-performance connectivity across markets.

Customers in Malaysia can gradually connect to Digital Realty’s global ecosystem of more than 300 data centers across 30+ countries, enabling low-latency connectivity and seamless workload deployment across key regional hubs including Singapore and Jakarta.

YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital for Malaysia, said, “Digital Realty’s investment marks an important step in strengthening Malaysia’s position as a sovereign, interconnected and sustainable digital infrastructure hub. As demand for cloud, AI and data-driven services continues to accelerate, the development of high-quality, globally connected data center infrastructure will be critical in supporting innovation, attracting investment, and enabling Malaysia’s digital economy to grow with resilience and scale. Investments in advanced digital infrastructure such as this are essential to supporting Malaysia’s AI ambitions and strengthening our position as a regional innovation hub.”

“As demand for AI and data-driven services grows, investments in globally connected digital infrastructure are becoming increasingly important in driving innovation, strengthening regional connectivity and raising Malaysia’s visibility in the global digital economy. Beyond infrastructure, these investments support a wider digital ecosystem that enables businesses to innovate, scale and participate more effectively in regional and global digital value chains. Through the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative, MDEC remains focused on attracting catalytic digital investments that strengthen the ecosystem, create high-value opportunities and advance Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming an AI Nation by 2030,” said Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Chief Executive Officer, Anuar Fariz Fadzil.

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said, “The establishment of our Malaysia presence marks an important milestone in Digital Realty’s Southeast Asia expansion. As digital adoption accelerates and AI-driven workloads become more distributed and latency-sensitive, customers require infrastructure that is scalable and deeply interconnected.

“Malaysia plays a key role as an interconnection hub within our regional footprint, enabling customers to seamlessly deploy and manage workloads across markets. By integrating our Cyberjaya facilities into PlatformDIGITAL, we will extend a connected data community that spans key hubs such as Singapore and Jakarta. The speed at which we have established a multi-site presence reflects strong customer demand and our long-term commitment to supporting Malaysia’s digital growth.”

Billy Lee, Chairman of CSF Advisers Sdn Bhd and Advisor for Malaysia, Digital Realty, said, “TelcoHub 1 was built to be one of Malaysia’s most connected data center facilities, trusted by a diverse ecosystem of enterprises, carriers and cloud providers. Becoming part of Digital Realty enables us to take this foundation further by integrating into a global interconnection platform that spans more than 300 data centers worldwide.

“This evolution delivers immediate value to our customers, who will be able to access a broader interconnection ecosystem and scale their infrastructure beyond Malaysia with greater flexibility. At the same time, our local team remains at the core of this journey, now strengthened by Digital Realty’s global expertise, operational discipline and long-term investment approach.”

Digital Realty’s presence in Malaysia supports a diverse ecosystem of cloud providers, enterprises and network service providers, enabling them to expand and interconnect across the region. The company also plans to grow its local team to support continued operational scale and ecosystem development.

All facilities are designed with a focus on energy-efficient and scalable operations, supporting responsible data center growth in line with Malaysia’s sustainability priorities. This expansion strengthens Malaysia’s role in enabling cross-border data flows and supporting next-generation digital services, while reinforcing Digital Realty’s broader Asia Pacific footprint across key markets including Singapore and Jakarta.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

For Additional Information

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Digital Realty

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Digital Realty

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s strategy, expected completion dates, customer demand and expectations for the Asia Pacific region and sustainability goals. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*Source: PeeringDB, 2026

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