Over 1,000 Volunteers Participate in Coastal Cleanup Drive in Laoag

Laoag: Over 1,040 kilos of waste materials, mostly composed of recyclables and residuals, were collected in the coastal village of Navotas in Laoag as part of a cleanup drive on Sunday. The initiative was in observance of World Oceans Day, with government and non-government organizations, as well as community volunteers, coming together to protect the environment.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event was organized by SM City Laoag in collaboration with the Laoag city government through its Environment and Natural Resources Office. The drive aimed to raise awareness about protecting the planet's oceans. City environment and natural resources officer Mylene Isabel Pascual emphasized Laoag's 'no burning' and 'no segregation, no collection' policies for waste disposal. The collected waste materials were segregated into recyclables, residuals, and biodegradable items for proper disposition.

Dominador Ignacio, the village chief of Navotas, expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants for their help in cleaning up the beach, especially considering the high volume of weekend visitors. He noted the importance of taking care of the ocean, which serves as a livelihood source for many.

SM City Laoag encourages mall-goers to participate in their recycling market held near the transport hub every first Friday and Saturday of the month, where trash can be turned into cash. The mall aims to reduce waste and promote environmental protection through such initiatives.

Maria Cristina Sebastian, mall manager of SM City Laoag, acknowledged the participation of over 1,000 volunteers, highlighting the city's commitment to environmental cleanliness. She announced that the coastal cleanup drive will become an annual event under the SM Cares program, complementing the International Coastal Cleanup held every September. Participants in Saturday's cleanup included students, soldiers, policemen, and members of various organizations.

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 each year to raise awareness about the benefits of the oceans and to inspire global action for their protection.