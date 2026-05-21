DOE Chief Urges Consumers to Adopt Energy Conservation Lifestyle

Manila: Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has called on power consumers to adopt energy conservation as a habit, which, once it becomes a lifestyle, will benefit not only individuals but the whole country. During the launch of the energy conservation program called Oras Natin sa Efficiency or O.N.E. Campaign at the globe of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Thursday night, Garin said the program encourages individuals to start the practice of consciously conserving electricity.

According to Philippines News Agency, the government encourages power consumers under the program to turn off their lights and unplug appliances and all electrical devices that are not being used for an hour, from 8-9 p.m. on Saturdays. Garin stated, "the real goal is what comes after that hour," emphasizing the importance of forming a habitual energy-saving mindset that becomes ingrained in daily life at home, work, and beyond.

Garin highlighted the impact of energy-saving initiatives by citing the energy conserved during the observance of Earth Hour last March 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. She noted that electricity demand during that period declined by around 145 megawatts, equating to the power used by approximately 1 million homes. This significant reduction underscores the potential impact of widespread energy conservation practices.

In a media interview after the launch, Garin mentioned that the SM Group has committed to assisting with the program's implementation. She expressed optimism that their involvement would inspire other private-sector stakeholders to join the initiative. "I think the reset will just follow, and we will be happy if they accept our invitation to join this program," she added.