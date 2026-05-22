DepEd Highlights Foundational Learning Reforms at 2026 Education World Forum

London: The Department of Education (DepEd) highlighted ongoing reforms in the Philippines to advance foundational learning at the 2026 Education World Forum (EWF). This came as a Philippine delegation participated in two high-level sessions with global and Southeast Asian education leaders at the EWF held in London from May 17 to 20.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Fatima Lipp Panontongan underscored the need for long-term reforms to boost support to teachers and learners, which are advanced under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. "We recognized early on that educational decline cannot be solved through isolated projects or short-term campaigns," she said. "It requires structural reforms that strengthen how schools function, how teachers are supported, and how systems deliver results."

The DepEd received distinct commendations from international counterparts for the Philippine government's substantial commitment to education financing. The agency has received about 4 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for this year alone, highlighting the government's commitment to boost the education sector.

Key programs highlighted include the School-Based Feeding Program to all Kindergarten and Grade 1 learners nationwide in June, the delivery of home-bound storybooks to Kindergarten to Grade 3 learners, and the institutionalized Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program. In line with international cooperation, the delegation shared critical milestones regarding regional frameworks that seek to uplift basic education across Southeast Asia.

These include the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Foundational Learning (ADFL) or the major policy deliverable spearheaded by DepEd in support of the Philippines' ASEAN chairship. The DepEd, likewise, discussed its active involvement in the upcoming ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2026-2030, which features the ASEAN Academic Recovery and Catch-up Program (ASEAN ARC-UP). The program serves as an integrated regional mechanism within the work plan to advance collective solutions for learning recovery across member states.

"We believe learning recovery is now a shared regional responsibility that requires collective solutions," Panontongan said. These contributions position the Philippines as a "reliable partner" in educational development in the region. "The education challenges confronting our generation are complex, but they are not irreversible. Reform requires political will, sustained investment, and collective action from governments, educators, communities, and international partners," Panontongan said.

Besides Panontongan, the Philippine delegation also included DepEd Undersecretary for Learning Systems Carmela Oracion and Undersecretary for Planning, E-CAIR, and PQF Secretariat Rafaelita Aldaba.