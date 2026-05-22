Fair Weather, Isolated Rain Showers Expected Across Most of Philippines on Friday

Manila: The easterlies affecting Luzon and the Visayas will cause generally fair weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across these islands, the weather bureau said Friday. Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned. According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA has been monitoring a low pressure area (LPA), located 940 km east of Southern Mindanao, inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 3 a.m. The LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but its trough will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao Region. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added. The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail throughout the archipelago, PAGASA said.