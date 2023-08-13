LIST OF KEDAH MB CANDIDATES TO BE HANDLED BY PN SUPREME LEADERSHIP – SANUSI

The list of candidates for the new Kedah Menteri Besar will be handed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme leadership, Kedah PN chairman Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

He added that he would manage all matters of the state government as caretaker Menteri Besar until the appointment of the new Menteri Besar.

"The party is handling it all, I myself do not know who is listed… I don’t know if my name is on the list or not, but I will perform the duties as caretaker Menteri Besar until a new Menteri Besar has been appointed,” he said at a media conference at the PAS Complex here today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency