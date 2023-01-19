Lipa City museum opens doors to public

LIPA CITY, Batangas: After two years of planning, this city's new museum showcasing its rich history and culture opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Africa, who led the opening ceremony, said the opening was a highly anticipated event by Lipeños.

Located at the Lipa Plaza Independencia inside the Lipa Culture and Arts Center, it highlights the city's rich history and contributions of Lipeños to their artistic map.

The museum's mission is to collect and share stories, images, and artifacts as it documents, digitize and restore Lipa City's life, culture and history in Batangas for the community's education, awareness and understanding of their bustling locality.

The "Museo ng Lipa" documents heroic and historic moments with displays of Lipa soldiers in World War II in 1945, the Flag-Raising Ceremony at Lipa Plaza Independencia in 1946, and the Celebration of the First Anniversary of Lipa's conversion into a city in 1947.

The new museum has a library for the youth also with free admission.

The museum and its library are open from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m

