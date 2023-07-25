KUALA LUMPUR – KARAK HIGHWAY BLOCKED AT KM66.1 DUE TO A SINKHOLE

A sinkhole at KM66.1 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway which affected both directions near Bentong has resulted in the road at that location being closed.

East Coast Expressway (LPT) in a post on its Facebook page requested that motorists from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur exit at the East Bentong intersection and re-enter at the West Bentong intersection.

"Users from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan are directed to exit at the West Bentong intersection and re-enter at the East Bentong intersection," according to the post uploaded tonight.

Earlier, several photos circulated on social media showed the road surface has a large sinkhole due to soil settlement on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a post on his Facebook tonight said that he has instructed all agencies and the concession company involved to take immediate action to ensure the safety of road users.

"I am aware of the case of a sinkhole on KM66.1 of the Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway which happened a while ago. I have obtained information from the officers and understand that the incident happened around 8.34 pm. No casualties were reported.

"The sinkhole incident occurred at KM 66.1 west and east, between West Bentong Junction to East Bentong Junction," he said.

He said the current status of all eastbound and westbound lanes is closed and users heading towards Kuantan or Karak are advised to exit at the West Bentong Junction and re-enter the highway at the East Bentong Junction.

"Users who want to use the Central Spine Road (CSR) to go to Kota Bharu are allowed to use the CSR Interchange while users towards Kuala Lumpur are advised to exit at the East Bentong Interchange and re-enter the highway at the West Bentong Interchange.

"Traffic is under control. I have instructed the departments and agencies involved to give me updates on this incident from time to time," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency