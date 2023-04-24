KING ATTENDS AIDILFITRI RECEPTION OF PAHANG REGENT

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the Aidilfitri reception hosted by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at Istana Abdulaziz here.

Also present at the function were His Majesty's children, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail as well as heads of departments and agencies in the state.

Al-Sultan Abdullah later mingled with the guests including 64 children from the Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Children's Home and Tengku Ampuan Fatimah Children's Home here.

The event was held at the palace grounds for two hours from 11 am after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests were feted to various Aidilfitri treats such as 'lemang', 'ketupat', 'rendang' and traditional Pahang cuisine such as ‘laksa Pahang’ and meat ‘opor’.

Even more special, thousands of people of various communities were also served a variety of raya biscuits made using recipes from the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Meanwhile, a resident of the Sultanah Kalsom Children's Home known as Nisa, 12, expressed her happiness and excitement at having to come to the palace with her brother, Alif, nine.

“I’m happy to be able to experience the festive atmosphere with friends. The food is plentiful and everything is delicious," she said.

K. Mohan Kumar, 55, a Kuantan resident has been attending the event over the last few years with his family.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency