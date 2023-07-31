KEMBARA MAHKOTA JOHOR 2023 RETURNS AFTER A THREE-YEAR HIATUS

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ) is set to return this Saturday.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the event, which has been much anticipated by Johoreans, will see Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal family journeying through all 10 state districts to meet the people.

“KMJ was last held in 2019 and KMJ 2023 will take place from Aug 5 to 8. The Johor royal family will tour almost 800 kilometres in four-wheel drive vehicles.

“Follow the development and activities of the KMJ 2023 through the Johor Royal Family’s social media page,” said the post, today.

In the previous KMJ, the Sultan of Johor rode a Harley-Davidson 2019 Road King Special Touring Bike to meet the people throughout the state.

