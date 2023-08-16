KELANTAN WANTS TO STRENGTHEN TIES WITH FEDERAL GOVT- MB

The Kelantan government will take a mature approach to strengthen the relationship between the state government and the Federal Government in the spirit of federalism for the wellbeing of the people, said newly-appointed Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said a strong government-to-government relationship is important for the benefit of all, especially the people.

"Apart from that, we will also continue the legacy of developing with Islam... this policy has been proven to place Islam as the foundation for the administration and prosperity of the state as well as the welfare of the people.

"Also my priority is to become Menteri Besar for all the people of Kelantan regardless of race or background," he said.

He said this at his first press conference as the new Menteri Besar of Kelantan at the MABNA-MBI building, here today, which was also attended by his deputy Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

Earlier, Mohd Nassuruddin, who is also the assemblyman for Meranti, put his thumb on the time recorder at his office at 8.30 today to start his first day as Menteri Besar of Kelantan.

He also spent time mingling with the staff of the Menteri Besar's Office before starting his duties.

Mohd Nassuruddin, who is the third Menteri Besar of Kelantan after PAS took over the state from Barisan Nasional in 1990, said the line-up of State Executive Councilors (Exco) that has been approved and appointed by the Sultan of Kelantan is a balanced and best leadership line up from various fields, especially scholars, technocrats and professionals .

"What is important is that the concept of consultation is the foundation of strength in this government as practiced by the previous (PAS) administrations. I hope all parties can provide support to continue the legacy of MBI (Develop with Islam)" he said.

Yesterday, Mohd Nassuruddin was sworn in as the new Menteri Besar of Kelantan before the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, at the Istana Negeri, Kubang Kerian. Nine assemblymen were also sworn in as Kelantan Exco.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the portfolios of all Exco concerned will be compiled and announced soon..

In the state polls on Saturday (Aug 12), PAS swept 43 of the 45 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency