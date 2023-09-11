INDIAN ACTOR RAJINIKANTH VISITS PM ANWAR

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a visit from Indian actor Rajinikanth at his office at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya today.

In a post on his Facebook, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the honour shown by Rajinikanth on his advocacy for issues related to the suffering and hardships of the people.

“Among the topics discussed include the social elements that I fight for to be incorporated in his future films,” Anwar said.

Dubbed ‘Superstar’ by fans, Rajnikanth ventured into acting in 1973 and among his notable works are ‘Muthu’, ‘Padaiyappa’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’ and ‘Enthiran’

Source: BERNAMA News Agency