Nasugbu: Allaeza Mae Gulmatico and Maria Louisse Crisselle Alejado have made Iloilo proud by securing double golds in their respective individual time trial (ITT) races during the PhilCycling National Championships for Road. The event was presented by the MVP Sports Foundation and Standard Insurance.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gulmatico triumphed in the Women’s Youth 1 ITT, completing the 5.38-km course in 14 minutes and 45.90 seconds. The race, held in Nasugbu and Batulao in Batangas, saw Gulmatico narrowly defeating Ysabel Nicole Jamero by just 38-hundredth of a second. Joanna Mae Armendez secured third place, finishing almost 50 seconds behind the winner.

Alejado displayed a dominant performance in the Youth 2 category, completing the 8.60 km race in 22:46.51. She outpaced silver medalist Yvaine Osias by 24 seconds and bronze winner Althea Coronado by more than three minutes. Both Gulmatico and Alejado had previously claimed gold medals in the Criterium on Monday at the Tagaytay City Atrium.

In other events, Jaime Yuendhale Chavez won the Men Youth 2 race, covering 8.60 km in 22:50.93, with competitors Silmar Khen Silao and John Granad trailing by over four minutes. Meanwhile, Criterium champion Jazmine Kaye Vinoya narrowly missed a second gold, settling for silver in the 10.68-km Women Junior ITT. Mary Gwennielle Francisco claimed the gold with a time of 30:51.86, while Eloiza Pajarito took bronze.

In the Men Junior ITT, John Ace Villasenor emerged victorious, clocking in at 29:21.31 for the 10.68 km race. Emmanuel Vicente and Ely Ignacio III finished closely behind, securing the second and third spots respectively.