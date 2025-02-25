Navotas City: The Marcos administration-backed Senate slate, Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, is experiencing a surge in public support as it campaigns across the country, with large turnouts reflecting strong grassroots enthusiasm for its candidates and the administration’s vision for governance.

According to Philippines News Agency, Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco, who serves as the campaign manager of Alyansa, highlighted the overwhelming reception of the slate during its recent campaign stops in key regions, including Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Iloilo City; Carmen, Davao del Norte; Pasay City, Metro Manila; Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; and Victorias City in Negros Occidental province. ‘Filipinos are showing their trust in Alyansa and President Bongbong Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas agenda,’ Tiangco stated in a news release Tuesday.

The Alyansa ticket includes prominent figures such as former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., Senator Pia Cayetano, former Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Lito Lapid, Senator Imee Marcos, former Senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senator Francis Tolentino, ACT-CIS Representative and former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

Tiangco noted the undeniable enthusiasm everywhere they campaign, emphasizing that people are seeking leaders who will ensure continuity, stability, and meaningful reforms. He observed that voters attending the rallies are intently listening to the candidates’ platforms focused on economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare improvements.

As the campaign progresses, Tiangco reaffirmed their commitment to directly connect with Filipinos, ensuring they understand the candidates’ vision for a stronger nation.