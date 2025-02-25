Sorsogon: Senate President Francis Escudero detailed on Tuesday the anticipated timeline of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, emphasizing adherence to constitutional procedures. During a press conference in Sorsogon, Escudero clarified that the impeachment trial is unlikely to commence before late July, dismissing speculations of an earlier start. “The earliest possible trial date would be July 29 or 30, after the Senate resumes (sessions) following President Ferdinand (R.) Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28,” he said.

According to Philippines News Agency, Escudero explained that while the impeachment complaint was filed before Congress adjourned on Feb. 5, proceedings cannot begin until lawmakers reconvene on June 2. The pre-trial process, including summons issuance and pleadings exchange, would likely extend through June 30, coinciding with the end of terms for 12 senators. As a result, he expects the 20th Congress to handle the bulk of the trial. “We must fin

alize impeachment rules, administer oaths for impeachment judges, and ensure due process is upheld. This is a legal and constitutional process — not a rushed political maneuver,” he said.

Meanwhile, Escudero denied speculations that he could become vice president if Duterte is removed, clarifying that the president must nominate a replacement from Congress, subject to approval. “It’s a misconception that the Senate President is next in line. The President selects a replacement, who must be confirmed by both houses of Congress,” he said. He also dismissed speculation about his 2028 political ambitions. “I have no interest in running for vice president or president. I’ve spent nearly 30 years in politics, I’d rather step back and let others take the lead,” he said.

Escudero also downplayed concerns that Duterte’s impeachment could destabilize national security, emphasizing that the process is a constitutional check on public officials. “If she’s innocent, she has nothing to fear. The Senate and House of Repr

esentatives are simply doing their jobs, ensuring accountability,” he said. He also dismissed accusations that foreign influence – particularly from the United States – is behind the impeachment case, saying there was no credible evidence supporting such claims.

Meanwhile, Escudero reaffirmed the administration’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) following concerns over illegal activities and national security risks. He, however, pointed out that Philippine Inland Gaming Operations (PIGO), which cater to local gamblers, remain legal. Thus, he raised concerns over potential inconsistencies in gaming policies. “If POGO is harmful for foreigners, is PIGO beneficial for Filipinos? That’s the next issue we need to study,” he said.

Addressing concerns over financial aid distribution during election period, Escudero defended the continuation of government assistance programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS). “Financ

ial aid did not begin under this administration, it started during President Benigno Aquino III’s term, was continued by Rodrigo Duterte, and is ongoing under Marcos,” he said. He recalled his own experiences as governor, when he was barred from distributing aid during election period. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has since revised its rules, allowing aid distribution except during the 10-day election ban.

When asked about the West Philippine Sea dispute, Escudero dismissed suggestions of military action, citing both constitutional constraints and public sentiment. “The Philippines renounces war as an instrument of policy. Surveys show zero percent of Filipinos support armed conflict over the dispute. Diplomacy remains our only option,” he said. Escudero also backed Marcos’ efforts to strengthen alliances with international partners, arguing that a united front is necessary to counter China’s maritime incursions.