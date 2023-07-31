HEALTH MINISTRY CONFIRMS FOOD POISONING INCIDENT IN SK CYBERJAYA

The Ministry of Health today confirmed that there was an incident of food poisoning involving 24 students of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Cyberjaya, here on July 27.

The matter was confirmed by Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni who said 24 students had food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhoea but they have recovered and returned to school.

"They (students) received medical treatment in a private clinic based on the investigation we are conducting," he said, without revealing whether the food source from the canteen led to the cause of the food poisoning.

Yesterday, a local newspaper reported an incident in which more than 50 students of SK Cyberjaya displayed symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming nasi lemak and fried chicken from the school's canteen.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Malaysia Suicide Awareness Voice of Hope (MySAVE) programme here today, Lukanisman said the ongoing investigations were being carried out according to the provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), and this includes closing the school's canteen until Aug 10.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency