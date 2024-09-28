Health expert wants to include men in HPV infection control

Manila: Men can also get human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, a health issue that is common among women as it often leads to cervical cancer.

In a media forum on Thursday, Philippine Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology vice president Martha Millar-Aquino said the male population must be incorporated in efforts to control HPV infection and reduction of incidence of HPV-related cancers among men and women.

“Ang HPV sa lalake, meron siyang external genital warts, anal genital warts, cancer of the penis, cancer of the throat and cancer of anal canal (HPV among men could cause external genital warts, anal genital warts, cancer of the penis, cancer of the throat, and cancer of anal canal),” she said.

In 2023, the World Health Organization said a study showed that almost one in three men over the age of 15 years old are infected with at least one genital HPV type.

One in five men are also infected with one or more “high-risk or oncogenic” HPV types.

The global pooled prevalence was 31 per

cent for any HPV and 21 percent for high-risk HPV.

HPV prevalence was high in young adults, reaching a maximum between the ages of 25 years and 29 years, and stabilized or slightly decreased thereafter.

Millar-Aquino said most HPV infections are asymptomatic or do not cause systemic symptoms like fever, which makes detection challenging for both men and women.

Pap smear for women usually cannot detect the early stages of the infection.

“More often than not, they come to our clinics because meron silang lesions, pangangati o mga tumutubo sa kanilang mga ari (they have lesions, itchiness or growths in their private area),” she said.

HPV can be spread easily through sexual activity and use of personal items like towels and underwear. However, this requires more scientific evidence.

The infection can be prevented by practicing safe sex – wearing layers of protection during intercourse – and vaccination.

Pediatric Infectious Disease of the Philippines vice president Carmen Nievera said the HPV vaccine of tw

o doses is highly effective if given at the recommended age of 9 to 14 years.

Those who are 15 years old and above may get three doses of HPV vaccine.

“The HPV vaccine so far what we know is not prone to very serious side effects. In fact, in the HPV vaccination program, more than 140 countries are rolling this out already, ” Nievera said.

“Of course you’ll get those around one in a million more serious side effects but by far and large these countries found the vaccine is quite effective and quite safe,” she added.

To address the threats of HPV, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that it would include HPV jabs in its school-based vaccination program which will start on Oct. 7 in public schools nationwide.

While the DOH is considering the administration of HPV jabs to male learners, it noted that their program would prioritize female learners because they are at risk of having cervical cancer due to HPV infection.

Cervical cancer claims the lives of 12 Filipino women daily, the DOH said.

To date,

cervical cancer incidence nationwide is increasing at 15 cases in every 100,000 women, it added.

Source: Philippines News agency