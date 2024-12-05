Manila: The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has set aside PHP514 million in emergency loans to assist 23,469 GSIS members and pensioners impacted by the recent typhoons in the Luzon region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the GSIS announced in a news release on Thursday that the beneficiaries include those living or working in Quirino, Apayao, Aurora, Santiago City, and Cabagan, Isabela. These areas have been declared under a state of calamity due to the devastation caused by typhoons Nika (international name Toraji), Marce (Yinxing), Ofel (Usagi), and Pepito (Man-yi).

“Qualified members without an existing emergency loan can borrow PHP20,000, while those with an existing loan balance may apply for up to PHP40,000, provided the net proceeds do not exceed PHP20,000,” stated the GSIS. The loan entails a 6 percent interest rate, a three-year payment term, and redemption insurance coverage, which clears the loan balance if the borrower passes away during the loan term, given payments are curren

t.

Applications for the emergency loan are open until December 20 for residents of Quirino, Apayao, and Santiago City, and until December 24 for those in Aurora and Cabagan, Isabela. To qualify, members must reside or work in the declared calamity zones, not be on unpaid leave, have paid premiums for a minimum of six months, have no pending administrative or criminal cases, and maintain a net take-home pay of at least PHP5,000 after deductions.

Additionally, old-age and disability pensioners in the affected areas are eligible to apply, provided they retain at least 25 percent of their net monthly pension following the amortization payment.

Applicants can submit their requests through the GSIS Touch mobile app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information, individuals can visit the GSIS website at www.gsis.gov.ph or the official Facebook page @gsis.ph, send an email to [email protected], or contact the hotline at 8847-4747 (Metro Manila), 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe and TM users),

or 1-800-10-847-4747 (for Smart, Sun, and Talk ‘N Text subscribers).