4K Slots Available in Laguna Job Fair for Ex-POGO Workers.

Laguna: Over 4,000 employment opportunities are available during the special job fair for displaced Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers set in Laguna province on Friday. The special job fair would be held at the Activity Center of Ayala Pavilion Mall in Biñan City.

According to Philippines News Agency, there will be 60 local employers with some 4,383 job vacancies at the event. Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma stated in a telephone interview on Thursday that positions available include production operators, cashiers, sales clerks, warehouse crew, and transporters.

The DOLE has reminded applicants to attend in casual business attire and to bring their updated resume, a ballpen, valid identification, and other pre-employment application requirements. The agency has previously organized special POGO job fairs in the cities of Parañaque, Pasay, and Makati, specifically for workers affected by the closure of such companies.

