Mandaluyong City: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday that the work environment in South Korea remains stable and normal, with Filipino workers continuing their employment as scheduled despite recent political developments.

According to Philippines News Agency, DMW Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Felicitas Bay assured that no travel restrictions are being imposed between the Philippines and South Korea and that Filipino workers face no disruptions in their employment. Bay stated that the situation is stable and generally peaceful, with Filipino educators and Employment Permit System (EPS) workers reporting no issues in carrying out their duties.

Bay further clarified that while South Korea has experienced political unrest in recent weeks, including concerns about potential martial law measures, these developments have not impacted the safety or employment of Filipino workers. She highlighted the successful arrival of new batches of workers under the EPS,

with 51 regular EPS workers and 68 returning workers arriving on December 2 without issues. Additional deployments are scheduled for December 10 and 16, involving both regular and returning workers.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac emphasized that the Philippine Embassy in South Korea, led by Ambassador Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega, is closely monitoring the situation. Cacdac expressed confidence in South Korea’s ability to maintain safety and order, ensuring that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remain safe.

Cacdac also highlighted that both the Migrant Workers Office and the Philippine Embassy in Seoul are open to assist and support OFWs and other Filipinos in South Korea. For families seeking updates on their loved ones, Cacdac reminded them that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) – DMW hotline, 1348, is available to assist Filipino workers, including seasonal farm laborers and professionals.

Currently, about 36,186 Filipinos are working in South Korea, with 25,895 emp

loyed under the EPS.