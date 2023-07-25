Gov’t work, classes suspended in Bacolod, NegOcc due to Egay

Work in the offices of the city government and the provincial government of Negros Occidental here was suspended Tuesday noon amid the bad weather brought about by Super Typhoon Egay. In Bacolod, classes at all levels were also canceled although those affected were mostly private elementary and high school students as some private tertiary schools shifted to remote learning instead. Since Tuesday morning, flooding has been reported in several areas of the city, including seven villages considered "critical" due to having low-lying communities and rising river waters. "Precautionary evacuation is advised on these critical areas," Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement. Nineteen evacuation centers were opened in 14 barangays where at least 404 families, comprised of 1,569 individuals have already sought shelter. Several families in Barangays Sum-ag, Pahanocoy, and Singcang-Airport, hit by knee-deep to neck-deep flood waters, were rescued by personnel of the Bureau of Fire Station. At the Provincial Capitol, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued a memorandum suspending work from noon onwards due to the risk of heavy rains and floods. He dispatched the provincial buses to take employees home after noon, adding that government transactions would resume until further notice. "Maintenance of skeletal workforce should be observed, however. Overtime pay will be provided for those who will remain after 12 noon," Lacson added. He said personnel of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, hospitals, and other rescue offices are mandated to be on duty. In the cities of Talisay, Silay, and La Carlota, as well as EB Magalona and Pulupandan towns, government work was also suspended by noon on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency