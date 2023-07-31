GOVT PREPARED TO REVIEW ALLOWANCE FOR ILP STUDENTS

The government is ready to review the monthly allowance for Industrial Training Institute (ILP) students to better reflect the current rise in the cost of living.

Human Resources Deputy Minister Mustapha Sakmud said it is time to revise the present allowance of RM100 per month as the sum was too low, taking into account the increase in the price of goods.

"InsyaAllah, I will bring the matter up for study at the ministry. I think it is time to review it, as the value now is vastly different compared to before," he told Bernama today.

During a dialogue with Mustapha at ILP Jitra’s new student registration session, a student requested the government to consider increasing the allowance in line with the current escalation in the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said the ministry encourages more tahfiz students in the Kubang Pasu district to participate in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme offered at ILP Jitra to gain technical skills in addition to mastering the Quran.

"We want more tahfiz students to take an interest in TVET, we encourage them to register at the TVET training institute so they are not only good at reciting the Al-Quran but will also be able to repair electrical and other equipment in their madrasah and in the working world," he said.

He said, so far 25 Madrasah Diniah Tok Sara students in the district have taken the Basic Electrical Wiring course and the One Cylinder Plowing Machinery Maintenance course, while 63 students from Tahfiz Al Fityan have taken the Basic Electronics course and nine students from Madrasah Ribat Nasrul Muhajirin have taken up the Air Conditioning Installation and Maintenance course.

Mustapha also spent time socialising with 190 new students who enrolled for 2/2023 session at ILP Jitra.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency