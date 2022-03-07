﻿Governor says 17 of 21 mayors in Masbate all in for UniTeam

Reelectionist Masbate Governor Antonio Kho announced on Saturday that his province is fully supporting the BBM-Sara UniTeam because most of his constituents believe that the tandem of presidential bet Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Inday Sara Duterte will continue the legacy of their fathers.

In an interview before the arrival of Marcos at the Masbate Airport for the campaign sortie on Saturday, Kho said his constituents and local leaders believed that Marcos will follow the legacy of former President Marcos Sr., while Sara will follow the legacy of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who both did great for the country.

“BBM kasi ngayon lang na-realize ng mga tao, in my own personal analysis, na ang ginawa ng ama ni Bongbong Marcos ngayon lang na-realize, tama pala ang ginagawa (BBM because only now have people realized, in my own personal analysis, that what Bongbong Marcos’ father did are the right thing),” Kho said.

“BBM will continue the legacy that his father has started. Same with Sara, Sara will continue the legacy of his father,” he added.

Kho, then later introduced Marcos to the local officials of the province and had a brief meeting at the airport. The governor announced that 17 of the 21 municipalities in the province are for the UniTeam.

“With this political machineries that we have, we are now in full-battle gear and ready to work to give our full support,” Kho said.

The local leaders assured BBM of his landslide victory in the province.

“Sinabi ko kay BBM kung wala ng oras ‘wag nang pumunta ng Masbate dahil tatlong presidentiable na ang naipanalo natin dito na hindi na pumunta, (I told BBM if there is no time, don’t go to Masbate because we have already helped three presidential candidates won though they did not go to [Masbate]), Ramos, Estrada and GMA. We made history when GMA won because his rival is Roco na taga (from) Region 5,” Kho said

“This is another history in the making dahil (because) BBM’s rival (Leni Robredo) is also from the region,” he said.

Masbate is comprised of three congressional districts, 20 municipalities and a city with almost 600,000 voting population as of 2019.

Kho is not the only Bicolano governor who expressed his support to the UniTeam.

It was seen by political experts that Bicolandia is “not so united” for Leni Robredo.

Earlier, Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua also announced his support to BBM-Sara UniTeam.

Camarines Norte Governor Edgar Tallado also endorsed the tandem on February 8, during the “Sara para sa Barangay” event in Daet City.

Source: Philippines News Agency