Foreign Workers in Japan Reach Record 2.57 Million Amid Labor Shortages

Tokyo: The number of foreign workers in Japan as of the end of October 2025 surged by 11.7 percent from the previous year to a record 2,571,037, marking the 13th consecutive year of growth, the labor ministry announced Friday. This increase comes as Japan grapples with significant labor shortages.

According to Philippines News Agency, policies regarding foreign nationals are emerging as a critical issue in the campaign for the upcoming Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, known as the Diet. Vietnamese workers comprised the largest group of foreign employees, numbering 605,906, a rise of 6.2 percent. They were followed by Chinese workers at 431,949, an increase of 5.7 percent. Workers from the Philippines totaled 260,869, also up 6.2 percent. Notably, Nepalese workers increased by 25.7 percent to 235,874, and Indonesian workers rose by 34.6 percent to 228,118.

In terms of industry distribution, the manufacturing sector employed 635,075 foreign workers, representing a 6.1 percent increase and accounting for a quarter of the total foreign workforce. Foreign worker numbers also climbed in sectors facing severe labor shortages. The wholesale and retail sector saw a 14.2 percent rise to 340,687 workers, while the lodging and restaurant sector grew by 17.1 percent to 319,999 workers. The medical and welfare sector experienced a 25.6 percent increase, reaching 146,105 foreign workers.