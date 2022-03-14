﻿Fire, typhoon victims in NegOr get over P12-M aid from DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry in Negros Oriental has handed livelihood kits of more than PHP12-million to fire and typhoon victims in the province through its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (DTI-PPG) program.

DTI-Negros Oriental provincial director Nimfa Virtucio told the Philippine News Agency on Saturday that her office has been giving out these kits in the past weeks, with the latest beneficiaries getting the “business kits” on Friday.

The eight beneficiaries were victims of recent fires in Barangays Looc and Cadawinon in this capital city and Barangay Palinpinon in nearby Valencia town.

They each got PHP8,000 in financial aid in the form of a voucher that they can use to purchase goods from DTI-accredited business establishments, Virtucio said.

“The DTI-PPG program is ongoing in Negros Oriental with already 1,500 beneficiaries affected by Typhoon Odette last December having received the livelihood assistance at PHP8,000 each,” she added.

The business assistance for “Odette” victims included those from Tayasan, Ayungon, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Guihulngan, Mabinay, Basay, Bayawan City, Bindoy, Pamplona, Bais City, and Manjuyod.

Virtucio said the beneficiaries of the DTI-PPG program are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by fire, floods, typhoons, and even by insurgency, and the assistance is given according to their existing livelihood or business interests.

The beneficiaries, before receiving the livelihood assistance, have to attend an enterprise development and values formation seminar to further equip them in restoring their businesses.

Virtucio thanked the beneficiaries during the awarding of the livelihood vouchers as the MSMEs are the “backbone” of the country’s economy.

Source: Philippines News Agency