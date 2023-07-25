Eastern Visayas execs laud PBBM’s commitment to aid LGUs

Local government officials in Eastern Visayas have lauded the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for empowering local government units (LGUs). Nacional Mercado, the mayor of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, said Tuesday the President's speech was exemplary and marked by clarity and conciseness. For the mayor, one of the best parts of the Chief Executive's SONA on Monday, was when he shared his vision of enhancing the local autonomy and local government's classification. 'Empowering local government and providing them with more resources will undoubtedly foster a sense of ownership and accountability, paving the way for more efficient and targeted development efforts,' Mercado said in a phone interview. Marcos appealed to Congress for its support for priority legislations, such as LGU income classification, which seeks to institutionalize the automatic income classification of provinces, cities, and towns. During his SONA, the President pledged to give effect to the mandate of the Constitution and the Local Government Code, as clarified by the Supreme Court. 'Almost all the required Devolution Transition Plans of the LGUs are done. To fully prepare them for optimal devolution, the necessary technical and financial assistance is being extended to our local governments,' Marcos said. According to Mercado, 'the President's SONA leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism, as it portrays a nation that is sound and steadily improving. It signifies the emergence of a new Philippines, one that is poised to overcome challenges and embrace a brighter future.' For Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan, the second SONA of the President ably presented the national administration's comprehensive plan for the development of the country. Ongchuan also lauded the President's focus on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and the welfare of the Filipino people, especially the residents of Northern Samar. A week before his speech, the President visited Northern Samar province and led the inauguration of phase 1 of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road (SPCR) project, completing the circumferential road of the entire Samar Island. 'We thank him for giving us hope, especially for Northern Samar, that he will lead us to economic growth, peace, and resiliency,' Onchuan said in a statement. The President emphasized that one of the keys to continuing economic growth is infrastructure development. 'So, we will build better and more. Our 8.3-trillion peso Build Better More Program is currently in progress and being vigorously implemented,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency