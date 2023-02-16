Earthquake Of Magnitude 6 Hit Philippines

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6, rocked the Philippines this morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said, the quake, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 10 km, about 11 km south-west of Batuan town, in Masbate province, on the main island of Luzon.

The quake was also felt in several areas in Luzon and central Philippines, including Legazpi City in Albay province, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte, the institute said.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.1 and a depth of 20 km.

Source: NAM News Network