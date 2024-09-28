DPWH launches online excavation permits in 3 regions

Manila: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started an online application and issuance of excavation permits in three regions, as part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push to digitize government services.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the three-month pilot test of the Permit Issuance Application (PIA) system is currently being implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR), Central Visayas (Region 7), and Davao Region (Region 11). The system covers excavation permits for national roads and utilities along those roads.

‘With the application, we can accelerate the permit issuance process as our clients can do everything online, from the submission of documentary requirements to the acquisition of the permit with a unique QR code,’ Bonoan said, emphasizing the efficiency of the new system.

The pilot, which runs from Sept. 2 to Dec. 6, 2024, allows DPWH clients in the test regions to use the system at https://pia.dpwh.gov.ph.

Beyond excavation permits, the PIA will soon handle

applications for Setback Clearance, Extraordinary Freight, and Bridge Attachment Permits, further expanding its services.

‘Our PIA will streamline the management of excavation permits, fully supporting the Department’s mandate for enhanced efficiency and transparency. We encourage stakeholders to use the available system to expedite the processing of their applications,’ Bonoan added.

The nationwide implementation of the program is targeted for early 2025.

Source: Philippines News agency