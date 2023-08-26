DPWH completes P20-M road improvement in Pampanga town

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Saturday it has completed road improvement works worth nearly PHP20 million in Barangay San Ildefonso, Magalang, Pampanga. According to DPWH 3 (Central Luzon) Director Roseller Tolentino, the newly upgraded David Road in Barangay San Ildefonso will enhance connectivity and promote safety in the area. The project involves the concrete paving of a 788-meter section and the widening of road shoulders from 5 meters to 6 meters. After the project's completion, Barangay San Ildefonso residents and local farmers would have a smooth travel experience and a more efficient hauling of agricultural products to nearby market centers in the town. Tolentino added that the improvements along David Road complement the recently constructed San Ildefonso and Sto. Niño Bridges. The undertaking aims to prevent traffic congestion for motorists traveling between barangays. The PHP19.75-million rehabilitation project was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency