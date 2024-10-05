DOTr welcomes Airbus in sustainable aviation fuel study

MANILA: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday welcomed the support of aerospace company Airbus in the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) ecosystem through the Philippine SAF Feasibility Study.

In a statement, DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim said the study will help develop relevant policies, regulations, and programs to advance economically viable SAF production in the Philippines.

‘On behalf of our partner agencies CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), DOE (Department of Energy), DOST (Department of Science and Technology), and the other NBB (National Biofuels Board) SAF Committee members, we thank our private sector partners for participating to jumpstart the foundations of our SAF industry,’ Lim said.

The study, he said, will be based on the International Civil Aviation Organization Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for SAF.

‘This follows the establishment of a SAF Committee as part of the DOE-led NBB that oversees the develop

ment of the country’s SAF roadmap,’ he said.

The feasibility study would include the analysis of country-specific macroeconomic data, evaluation of SAF feedstocks and production pathways, assessing relevant implementation support, financing, and policies, as well as drafting an action plan.

SAF is expected to bring up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

As a member of the ICAO, the Philippines committed to achieving a net zero carbon emission target in the aviation sector by 2050.

To reach this goal the country will have to commit to several measures such as such as fleet renewal, disruptive technologies, operations improvement, SAF, and carbon offsetting.

Source: Philippines News Agency