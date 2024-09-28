DOJ honors employees, retirees for milestones in public service

Manila: Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla has recognized employees and retirees who have faithfully served the government under the Department of Justice (DOJ) during its 127th founding anniversary.

A total of 63 employees and personnel have been given loyalty awards for rendering the DOJ a service length of 10 years and every five years thereafter. Ten of them served the DOJ for 40 years.

Remulla also honored two employees who have reached compulsory retirement after serving the government for 40 and 42 years.

‘Your unwavering dedication and efforts serve as the cornerstone of the Department of Justice’s success which brought us all to where we are today, each one of you is a real modern-day hero who serves as the bedrock of justice,’ Remulla told loyalty awardees and retirees.

‘Truth be told, I will not be in this noble position if it weren’t for you all, so please accept my humble and heartfelt gratitude. While these simple gifts may never be enough to repay your loyalty and valuable contribution, please

accept them as a token of my meekest appreciation,’ he added.

Aside from recognition certificates and plaques, tokens of appreciation and a luncheon were personally organized by the Office of the Secretary for the loyalty awardees and retirees.

“Sa atin pong lahat (For all of us), there’s a reason to celebrate, we celebrate our achievements but we don’t lose sight of our past so that we are guided for the future and we live not only for today but for the future,” Undersecretary for Finance, Administrative and Personnel (FAP) Cluster Fredderick A. Vida said.

Source: Philippines News agency