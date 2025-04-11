Manila: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to launch an infrastructure audit tool to assess the structural integrity of buildings in preparation for a massive earthquake, called the ‘Big One,’ in the metropolis and nearby areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, DILG Undersecretary for Local Government Marlo Iringan, in a news release Wednesday, said the Harmonized Infrastructure Audit tool would be used to ensure the resilience of buildings in the country against earthquakes. He said the tool, which would help local government units (LGUs) identify the priority structures for infrastructure audits, will be pilot-tested in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

He said the DILG also partnered with the academe to tap 4th- and 5th-year engineering students to help assess the infrastructures. ‘This tool will establish a national standard for assessing local public infrastructures, particularly their vulnerability to high-magnitude earthquakes,’ Iringan said as he represented Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla during the 2nd Earthquake Preparedness Summit organized by the Office of Civil Defense in Quezon City on Tuesday.

During the event, the DILG also discussed its programs to enhance LGU earthquake preparedness and resilience, such as Operation L!sto and the Basic Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation for barangays. The DILG secretary sits as the vice chairperson for disaster preparedness of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, about 3,200 structures are along the West Valley Fault, while 12 percent to 13 percent of residential buildings are forecast to sustain heavy damage when the ‘Big One’ strikes.