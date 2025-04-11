Manila: As the nation observes the 83rd anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Wednesday, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. called on all Filipinos to rise to the challenge of nation-building.

According to Philippines News Agency, Teodoro extended his gratitude and respect to veterans, soldiers, and every Filipino who continues to demonstrate courage and patriotism. He emphasized that beyond remembrance, the day is a call for each citizen to contribute to the country’s progress, peace, and security.

Teodoro urged the public to draw strength from the legacy of bravery and heroism exemplified by Filipino veterans during uncertain times. He reminded Filipinos to stand united in purpose and resolve, highlighting the significance of Araw ng Kagitingan as a time to remember the bravery of those who fought for the country.

He noted that the DND remains committed to honoring the legacy of Filipino veterans and protecting the nation’s future, reinforcing the powerful reminder of what it means to be truly Filipino.