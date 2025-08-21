DICT Studies Possibility of Converting BNPP into Data Center

Manila: The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is conducting a study to explore the feasibility of using the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) as a hyperscale data center. DICT Secretary Henry Aguda told reporters Wednesday night that the mothballed power plant has the necessary facilities to cater to a large-scale data center, including infrastructure, a suitable location, and fiber optic connectivity.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DICT plans to complete its technical feasibility study once the study being conducted by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA Philippines) is finished. The KOICA Philippines study, in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), aims to assess the feasibility of reviving the power plant to boost the country’s energy sources. This study is expected to conclude by November.

When asked about a potential public-private partnership for developing the BNPP as a data center, Aguda said they are still considering options. Discussions with hyperscalers revealed concerns about power supply and connectivity. However, Aguda noted that the government has addressed power issues through the approval of more power projects, and he mentioned during a speech at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) membership meeting in Makati City that the country no longer has the most expensive power rate in Asia.

Regarding internet connectivity, Aguda stated that the government plans to tackle this challenge through the National Fiber Backbone (NFB) project. He also noted that hyperscalers are now more convinced of the market potential for big data centers in the country, although the government is currently focused on ensuring nationwide connectivity.

Aguda emphasized that partnering with the private sector is more feasible for establishing hyperscale data centers, as the private sector currently operates more large data centers compared to DICT. He added that building such a facility would take two years, and to provide internet connectivity services quickly, tapping the private sector is the fastest solution.