DepEd: ‘Julian’ affects almost 2.66M learners

MANILA: About 2,659,288 learners were reportedly affected during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Julian, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

According to the DepEd’s Situational Report 4, the affected learners are in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol region.

At least 130,106 teaching and non-teaching personnel were also affected in 8,200 schools in these regions.

For the partial report of class suspensions, in-person classes were halted in 8,200 public schools in the Cordillera, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

Julian also caused flooding in 22 schools in the Ilocos region, while about 59 schools and offices incurred total and partial infrastructure damage amounting to PHP85 million.

To date, 23 schools in the Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley are being used as evacuation centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency