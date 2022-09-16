Davao’s anti-crime, social outreach program benefit 300 indigents

At least 300 poor city residents benefited from the anti-criminality and social outreach program relaunch dubbed, “Oplan Kalinaw II,” in Agdao district here on Friday.

Lt. Col. Alberto Lupaz, city police director, said the program’s revival aims to maintain the strong bond between law enforcers and communities here.

“It’s also a way to ensure that “bad elements” have no chance of thriving here,” he said of the program that catered to residents of Barangay Centro Agdao.

Under the revitalized program, Lupaz said they partnered with various government line agencies to boost the trust and confidence between the city police force and marginalized communities.

During the relaunch, the local health sector conducted free general check-ups and eye examination services for the poor.

Lupaz said also urged community members interested to venture into business to join in their free financial literacy seminar.

The Oplan Kalinaw ll incorporates “Lambat-Bitag” operations that intend to weed out illegally procured or unregistered vehicles. For this purpose, the police partnered with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for a vehicle pre-registration activity.

Several booths also catered to legal advice, and free haircut services, among others.

Acting City Information Officer Harvey James Lanticse commended the city police for the relaunching of Oplan Kalinaw II.

He also thanked the residents of Barangay Centro Agdao for their active participation in the program.

“The city government will continue to support the campaigns and initiatives of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that promote the welfare of our constituents and, at the same time, ensure the continued security and order of the city,” Lanticse said.

The DCPO aims to conduct Oplan Kalinaw II activities here at least twice a month.

Source: Philippines News Agency