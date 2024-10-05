DA: Vaccinated hogs develop higher antibody vs. ASF

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday reported higher development of antibodies against African swine fever (ASF) among vaccinated hogs in two farms in Lobo, Batangas.

This came 30 days after the DA – Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) rolled out the first government-controlled ASF vaccination using AVAC live vaccines on Aug. 30.

In a Viber message, DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica said the vaccinated hogs developed 90 percent blocking in the Elisa test.

“Pigs showed higher antibodies after 30 days and we check (the) condition of the pigs reported to be (in) good condition on Saturday,’ he said in a Viber message.

It was earlier reported that about 40 percent of antibodies were recorded in 18 out of 41 vaccinated hogs on the 14th day after vaccination.

The DA is eyeing to exhaust all remaining doses of 10,000 emergency-procured AVAC live vaccines in other areas in Batangas this October.

The DA also expressed hope to have commercial approval of the vaccine be

fore the year ends to prevent the further spread of ASF after the BAI reported an increase in the number of ‘red zones,’ or barangays affected with the ASF, in the country.

As of Oct. 2, red zones in 122 municipalities in 14 regions rose to 534 from 524 barangays on Sept. 20.

The areas with the highest number of red zones are North Cotabato with 131, Quezon with 98, Batangas with 72, Camarines Sur with 43, and La Union with 35.

Source: Philippines News Agency